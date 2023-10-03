Is Margot Robbie on Social Media? Here’s What You Need to Know

Margot Robbie is a highly sought-after actress in Hollywood, known for her roles in blockbuster hits such as “Barbie” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” as well as critically acclaimed performances like “I, Tonya.” But can fans follow her on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok? Here’s the lowdown.

Firstly, Margot Robbie is not on Instagram. She used to have an account on the image-sharing platform, but decided to deactivate it in 2021. In a now-deleted post, she announced that she was taking a break from social media. Since then, she has not returned to Instagram.

As for Twitter, Margot Robbie does not have an account on the platform, formerly known as X. However, she did reveal in an interview that she had a secret Twitter account to research her role in the movie “Bombshell,” where she followed right-wing American women. She mentioned that people on Twitter are extremely vocal.

On the other hand, Margot Robbie does have a Facebook account, which you can follow. However, she rarely uses the social network and her last post dates back to 2018, when she promoted her movie “Terminal.” Despite her limited activity, she has amassed over 10 million followers on the platform.

Lastly, Margot Robbie does not have a personal account on TikTok, the video-sharing platform. However, some of her projects, like the Barbie movie, have official accounts on TikTok, where they share interviews and clips featuring the actress.

In summary, Margot Robbie is not active on Instagram or TikTok, and she does not have a personal Twitter account. However, she has a Facebook account that she rarely uses. Fans looking to connect with her online may have to settle for following her projects or official accounts.

