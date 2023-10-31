Pune City Witnesses Uproar Over the Maratha Reservation Demand

Today, social media platforms have been abuzz with news of a Maharashtra Bandh in support of the ‘Maratha Kranti Morcha’ and their demand for Maratha reservation. However, the Maratha community has clarified that no such bandh has been called.

Contrary to the viral messages circulating on social media, Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha community, has not announced a Maharashtra Bandh. The police force has been deployed in all districts to maintain law and order, and they are urging individuals to refrain from spreading rumors.

It is worth noting that curfew has been imposed in the Dharashiv and Beed districts, where only essential services will remain operational. However, this curfew is limited to these two districts and does not signify a statewide bandh. The Maratha Kranti Morcha has not officially called for a Maharashtra Bandh.

In a recent meeting, it was decided that the Maratha community would organize a bandh in Satara district to show support for the movement and demand reservation for the Maratha community. Students from classes I to IX in the village have also expressed their solidarity with the Maratha movement.

While tensions are high and social media is flooded with various statuses on the issue, it is important to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it with others. The Maratha reservation demand is a sensitive and significant matter, and accurate reporting is crucial to avoid misinformation and misinterpretation.

