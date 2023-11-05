New Title: Liverpool Seeks Three Points in Premier League Clash with Luton

Liverpool is gearing up for an anticipated match against Luton Town this weekend, with hopes of adding another three points to their Premier League tally. Luton, a recently promoted team from the Championship, has faced challenges since entering the top flight. Despite this, they have shown resilience with notable wins against Everton and a remarkable comeback draw against Nottingham Forest. These victories have fueled their determination to remain in the Premier League.

Currently sitting in 18th place, Luton is only one point behind Bournemouth. However, their goal-scoring record falls short, averaging less than one goal per game. On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side holds fourth place, with an impressive run of five wins in their last six matches across all competitions, scoring a total of 16 goals during this period.

Luton’s previous match ended in defeat against Aston Villa, and they have had a week’s break since then to regroup. Liverpool, on the other hand, secured a victory against Nottingham Forest and then traveled to Bournemouth for a midweek Carabao Cup triumph amidst challenging weather conditions.

The Luton vs Liverpool match is scheduled for Sunday, November 5, with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT. Fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Ultra HDR. Subscribers also have the option to stream the match via the Sky Go app or Now TV. Alternatively, viewers without a Sky subscription can purchase a NOWTV Day Pass to enjoy the game.

For those traveling abroad who wish to watch major sporting events, using a VPN to unblock streaming apps may be necessary. However, it is crucial to comply with local regulations and any terms imposed the VPN service provider.

In terms of team news, Luton will be without Albert Sambi Lokonga, Dan Potts, Jordan Clark, and potentially others. Manager Rob Edwards may opt for a back four formation after their previous defeat against Aston Villa. Liverpool’s Curtis Jones returns from a domestic suspension, but Luis Diaz remains unavailable due to the ongoing search for his kidnapped father in Colombia. Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Andy Robertson continue to be long-term absentees. Klopp must decide between Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo as the third attacker, while Darwin Nunez is expected to start following his impressive recent form.

The odds for the match are as follows: Luton – 10/1, Draw – 9/2, Liverpool – 1/6. While Luton will surely mount a challenge, Liverpool’s superior quality and depth should prove too much to handle over the course of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Liverpool is expected to secure another three points, keeping them in contention with the league leaders. Although a breakthrough may not come immediately, their overall quality and firepower should lead to a convincing victory. The outcome is predicted to be Luton 1-4 Liverpool.