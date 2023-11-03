Travis Kelce’s Performance and Taylor Swift’s Football Superstition

Travis Kelce, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has been the center of attention due to his rumored romance with pop megastar Taylor Swift. While fans and reporters have speculated about their relationship, Kelce remains tight-lipped on the matter.

During a press conference ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Kelce was asked for updates on his relationship with Swift. Responding with a touch of humor, he mentioned seeing her last week but refused to elaborate further, stating that he wants to keep his personal life private.

Since Swift’s unexpected appearance at the Chiefs’ home win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3, fans of both football and music have eagerly anticipated her presence at Kelce’s games. Interestingly, Kelce’s performance seems to receive a boost whenever Swift is in attendance.

Kelce has had remarkable statistics in the four games that Swift has attended, with the Chiefs emerging victorious each time. In those games, Kelce achieved 34 catches for 432 yards, averaging an impressive 108 yards per game, and scored two touchdowns. In comparison, when Swift is absent, Kelce’s performance drops slightly, with 20 catches for 151 yards, averaging 50.3 yards per game, and also scoring two touchdowns.

Amusingly, Kelce joked about the effect Swift’s presence has on his performance, referring to the fluctuation in betting odds. He implied that the mention of Swift attending the game influences various factors, such as the over-under on his catches and the spread. To avoid any disruption to these variables, Kelce prefers to keep Swift’s potential attendance under wraps.

While Kelce did not confirm or deny Swift’s presence in Germany, it is unlikely she will be able to attend due to her hectic tour schedule. Swift is set to continue her Eras Tour in Argentina on November 9th, making it unlikely for her to make the trip to Europe for the Chiefs’ game.

Kelce will aim to have a stellar game against the Dolphins, regardless of Swift’s attendance. However, if history repeats itself, Kelce and the Chiefs will have an added motivation to secure another win with Swift cheering them on from the stadium sidelines.

