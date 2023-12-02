Is Loom recording free?

Loom, the popular video messaging and screen recording tool, has gained significant attention in recent years. With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration with various platforms, Loom has become a go-to tool for many professionals and educators. However, one question that often arises is whether Loom recording is free or if there are any hidden costs involved.

What is Loom?

Loom is a cloud-based video messaging and screen recording tool that allows users to capture and share videos instantly. It offers a range of features, including the ability to record your screen, webcam, or both simultaneously. Loom also provides editing options, such as trimming and adding captions, making it a versatile tool for various purposes.

Is Loom recording free?

Yes, Loom offers a free version that allows users to record and share videos without any cost. The free version includes unlimited recording time, HD video quality, and the ability to save and share videos instantly. This makes it an excellent choice for individuals or small teams who require basic video recording capabilities.

Are there any limitations?

While the free version of Loom provides many useful features, there are some limitations to be aware of. The free version only allows for a limited number of video uploads per month, and videos are stored for a maximum of 14 days. Additionally, certain advanced features, such as drawing on the screen or customizing video thumbnails, are only available with a paid subscription.

What are the paid options?

Loom offers two paid subscription plans: Business and Enterprise. The Business plan is priced at $10 per user per month and includes features like unlimited video storage, call-to-action buttons, and viewer insights. The Enterprise plan offers additional security and administrative controls, with pricing available upon request.

In conclusion

Loom provides a free version that offers a range of features for individuals and small teams. While there are limitations to the free version, the paid subscription plans offer additional functionality and flexibility for those with more advanced needs. Whether you’re a professional, educator, or simply someone looking to communicate through video, Loom provides a convenient and accessible solution.