Is Loom free for schools?

Loom, the popular video messaging platform, has recently announced exciting news for schools and educational institutions. In an effort to support remote learning and enhance virtual classrooms, Loom is now offering its services for free to schools worldwide. This move comes as a response to the increasing demand for online teaching tools during the ongoing pandemic.

With Loom’s free plan for schools, educators can easily create and share video lessons with their students. The platform allows teachers to record their screens, webcam, or both simultaneously, making it a versatile tool for delivering engaging and interactive content. Additionally, Loom offers features such as drawing on the screen, adding captions, and trimming videos, enabling educators to create professional-quality lessons.

FAQ:

Q: What is Loom?

A: Loom is a video messaging platform that allows users to record and share videos.

Q: How does Loom’s free plan for schools work?

A: Loom’s free plan for schools allows educators to create and share video lessons with their students at no cost.

Q: What features does Loom offer for educators?

A: Loom offers features such as screen recording, webcam recording, drawing on the screen, adding captions, and video trimming.

Q: Can students interact with the videos created on Loom?

A: Yes, students can watch the videos and leave comments or questions for the teacher.

Q: Is Loom available for schools worldwide?

A: Yes, Loom’s free plan for schools is available to educational institutions worldwide.

This initiative Loom aims to bridge the gap between physical and virtual classrooms, providing teachers with a user-friendly tool to deliver high-quality educational content. By offering their services for free, Loom is making it easier for schools to adapt to remote learning and ensure continuity in education.

The benefits of using Loom in schools are numerous. Not only does it allow teachers to create engaging lessons, but it also provides students with the flexibility to watch the videos at their own pace. Furthermore, Loom’s interactive features enable students to ask questions and engage in discussions, fostering a collaborative learning environment even in a virtual setting.

In conclusion, Loom’s decision to offer its services for free to schools worldwide is a commendable step towards supporting education during these challenging times. By providing educators with a powerful video messaging platform, Loom is empowering them to deliver effective online lessons and ensuring that students continue to receive a quality education.