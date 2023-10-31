Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Takes Social Media Break to Focus on Next Project

Renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj has garnered immense success and praise for his notable contributions to Indian cinema. From his impressive debut with ‘Maanagaram’ to his latest masterpiece ‘Leo’, Kanagaraj has consistently delivered critically acclaimed work. Riding high on the success of ‘Leo’, the director has decided to take a well-deserved break from social media, lasting approximately six months. This break will allow him to fully concentrate on finalizing the script for his upcoming project, and he will be absent from media and social platforms during this period.

This is not the first time that Kanagaraj has taken a break from social media to focus on his work. Prior to the release of ‘Vikram’, he had briefly stepped away. Now, with the opportunity to dive into the pre-production work for his next film, tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 171’, Kanagaraj is making the most of his time. Excitingly, this project will feature the iconic Rajinikanth in the lead role. Interestingly, the story for ‘Thalaivar 171’ was crafted even before Kanagaraj’s directorial debut, intended for a friend to act in. However, it has now evolved into a milestone project with the legendary superstar.

Expected to commence filming as a standalone film in April 2024, ‘Thalaivar 171’ will mark the beginning of Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe. Following this, the director has plans for more captivating films such as ‘Rolex’, ‘Kaithi 2’, ‘Vikram 2’, and ‘Leo 2’. He has even hinted that one of these films will serve as the grand finale of his cinematic universe.

Kanagaraj’s latest release, ‘Leo’, starring the brilliant Vijay in the lead, has achieved phenomenal success, grossing over Rs 500 crore worldwide. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Sandy, and Anurag Kashyap. Fans can anticipate the digital premiere of ‘Leo’ happening this November, following a success event scheduled for November 1.

