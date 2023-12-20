Is Lisa Kudrow Still Married? The Truth Behind the Rumors

Introduction

Lisa Kudrow, the talented actress known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom “Friends,” has been a subject of curiosity for many fans. One question that often arises is whether she is still married. In this article, we will delve into the truth behind the rumors and provide you with the latest updates on Lisa Kudrow’s marital status.

The Marriage

Lisa Kudrow tied the knot with Michel Stern, a French advertising executive, on May 27, 1995. The couple met while attending the same party in the 1980s and instantly hit it off. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a beautiful wedding ceremony that marked the beginning of their journey together.

The Rumors

In recent years, rumors have circulated regarding the status of Lisa Kudrow’s marriage. Some tabloids and gossip columns have speculated about a potential split between the couple. However, it is important to approach such rumors with caution, as they often lack credible sources and are fueled speculation.

The Truth

Despite the rumors, Lisa Kudrow is indeed still married to Michel Stern. The couple has managed to keep their personal lives private, which has led to confusion and speculation among fans. However, it is important to respect their privacy and not jump to conclusions based on unfounded rumors.

FAQ

Q: Who is Lisa Kudrow married to?

A: Lisa Kudrow is married to Michel Stern, a French advertising executive.

Q: When did Lisa Kudrow get married?

A: Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern got married on May 27, 1995.

Q: Are Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern still together?

A: Yes, Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern are still married.

Conclusion

Despite the swirling rumors, Lisa Kudrow remains happily married to Michel Stern. It is important to rely on credible sources and not give in to baseless speculation. As fans, we should respect their privacy and focus on celebrating Lisa Kudrow’s incredible talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.