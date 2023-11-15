Is Lionel Messi Married?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly a household name. Known for his incredible skills and numerous accolades, the Argentine superstar has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. However, when it comes to his personal life, many people are curious to know if Lionel Messi is married. Let’s delve into the details.

The Answer: Yes, Lionel Messi is indeed married. He tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo, on June 30, 2017, in a lavish ceremony held in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. The couple had known each other since they were children and began dating in 2008. They have since built a beautiful family together.

The Love Story: Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s love story is nothing short of a fairytale. Growing up in the same neighborhood, they were childhood friends who eventually fell in love. Despite Messi’s busy schedule as a professional footballer, the couple managed to maintain a strong and loving relationship. They have three children together: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. They grew up in the same neighborhood and developed a close friendship, which later blossomed into a romantic relationship.

2. When did Lionel Messi get married?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo got married on June 30, 2017.

3. How many children do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have?

The couple has three children: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

4. What does Antonela Roccuzzo do?

Antonela Roccuzzo is a model and an entrepreneur. She has her own line of footwear and clothing.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi is happily married to his childhood sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo. Their love story is a testament to their enduring bond, and they continue to be a loving and supportive couple. While Messi’s professional achievements are widely celebrated, his personal life with his wife and children brings him immense joy and fulfillment.