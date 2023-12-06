LinkedIn Gaining Popularity Among High School Students to Foster Future Success

The surge of social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok among teenagers is well-known. However, a new trend is emerging as the business-oriented social media platform, LinkedIn, gains popularity among high schoolers. The questions arise: Is LinkedIn solely a platform for students to showcase their talents and achievements? Or does it offer something more?

According to Amira Sani, an AP World teacher, LinkedIn provides an opportunity for students to observe professionals and learn how to craft their own LinkedIn profiles for future purposes. Sani believes that having this knowledge early on will benefit students when they enter their chosen careers.

Impressively, students like sophomore Shawnak Shivakumar have been active on LinkedIn since middle school. For him, LinkedIn presented surprising job opportunities, even at a young age. “I never thought that a simple platform could provide so many opportunities for a high schooler,” he expressed, particularly with regard to securing chess teaching positions.

The burgeoning popularity of LinkedIn among high school students stems from various factors. Amira Sani explains, “Many students are being exposed to LinkedIn at an earlier age due to our generation’s inclination towards technology and the fact that our school is located in Silicon Valley. This exposure forces them to mature faster and seek opportunities proactively.”

For junior Pierce McGuire, LinkedIn offers a platform to keep up with friends and peers, with some individuals even preferring it over traditional social media. “I find inspiration seeing what other students are accomplishing,” McGuire shares, highlighting the desire to stay updated and use peers’ achievements as motivation.

Sophomore Ryder Ewaniuk leverages LinkedIn for professional pursuits, particularly in drumming. “LinkedIn has been influential in connecting me with potential drumming gigs,” he explains. The platform proves beneficial for students who invest their time and passion into extracurricular activities, providing a means to form connections and explore opportunities.

Although high school students are still years away from full-time employment, thousands around the world have already established their presence on LinkedIn. Some utilize the platform to impress college counselors, while others focus on building an extensive network or connecting with like-minded students. Regardless of individual motivations, LinkedIn is proving to be a valuable tool for creating future opportunities and preparing for success.