Is LinkedIn Premium Worth It? Reddit Weighs In

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, offers a premium subscription service called LinkedIn Premium. This service provides users with additional features and benefits beyond what is available in the free version. However, the question remains: is LinkedIn Premium worth the investment? Reddit, a popular online community, has been buzzing with discussions on this topic.

What is LinkedIn Premium?

LinkedIn Premium is a subscription-based service that offers enhanced features to its users. These features include advanced search filters, the ability to see who viewed your profile, access to LinkedIn Learning courses, and the ability to send InMail messages to people outside your network.

Reddit’s Perspective

When it comes to the value of LinkedIn Premium, opinions on Reddit are divided. Some users argue that the additional features provided the premium subscription are not worth the cost. They believe that the free version of LinkedIn offers sufficient functionality for networking and job searching.

On the other hand, many Reddit users find value in LinkedIn Premium. They argue that the advanced search filters and the ability to see who viewed their profile can be beneficial for job seekers and professionals looking to expand their network. Additionally, access to LinkedIn Learning courses can provide valuable skills and knowledge to further one’s career.

FAQ

1. How much does LinkedIn Premium cost?

LinkedIn Premium offers different subscription plans, including Career, Business, and Sales Navigator. Prices vary depending on the plan and billing frequency, ranging from $29.99 to $79.99 per month.

2. Can I cancel my LinkedIn Premium subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your LinkedIn Premium subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that cancellation policies may vary depending on your billing cycle and the terms of your subscription.

3. Is LinkedIn Premium necessary to find a job?

No, LinkedIn Premium is not necessary to find a job. The free version of LinkedIn provides ample opportunities for networking and job searching. However, some users find the additional features offered LinkedIn Premium helpful in their job search efforts.

In conclusion, the question of whether LinkedIn Premium is worth it ultimately depends on individual needs and preferences. While some Reddit users argue that the free version of LinkedIn is sufficient, others find value in the enhanced features provided the premium subscription. It is advisable to carefully consider your professional goals and evaluate the benefits of LinkedIn Premium before making a decision.