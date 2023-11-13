Is LinkedIn Learning Worth It?

In today’s fast-paced and competitive job market, continuous learning and professional development have become essential for career growth. With the rise of online learning platforms, professionals now have access to a vast array of courses and resources at their fingertips. One such platform is LinkedIn Learning, a subsidiary of the popular professional networking site LinkedIn. But is LinkedIn Learning worth the investment? Let’s take a closer look.

LinkedIn Learning, formerly known as Lynda.com, offers a wide range of courses taught industry experts in various fields such as business, technology, creative arts, and more. The platform provides video-based tutorials and exercises to help individuals acquire new skills and enhance their existing knowledge. With a subscription to LinkedIn Learning, users gain unlimited access to the entire course library, allowing them to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule.

One of the key advantages of LinkedIn Learning is its integration with LinkedIn’s professional network. Users can add completed courses and certifications to their LinkedIn profiles, showcasing their commitment to continuous learning and making them more attractive to potential employers. Additionally, LinkedIn Learning offers personalized course recommendations based on users’ profiles and career interests, ensuring that the learning experience is tailored to individual needs.

FAQ:

Q: How much does LinkedIn Learning cost?

A: LinkedIn Learning offers a monthly subscription plan for $29.99 per month, or an annual plan for $19.99 per month (billed annually).

Q: Are the courses on LinkedIn Learning up to date?

A: Yes, LinkedIn Learning regularly updates its course library to ensure that the content remains relevant and reflects the latest industry trends.

Q: Can I access LinkedIn Learning offline?

A: Yes, LinkedIn Learning offers offline viewing options through its mobile app, allowing users to download courses and watch them without an internet connection.

In conclusion, LinkedIn Learning can be a valuable resource for professionals looking to expand their skill set and stay ahead in their careers. With its extensive course library, personalized recommendations, and integration with LinkedIn’s professional network, the platform offers a convenient and effective way to acquire new knowledge and showcase one’s expertise. However, it’s important to consider individual learning preferences and goals before deciding if LinkedIn Learning is worth the investment.