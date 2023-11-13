Is LinkedIn Learning Free?

LinkedIn Learning, the online educational platform owned LinkedIn, offers a vast array of courses and tutorials to help individuals enhance their professional skills. However, the question that often arises is whether LinkedIn Learning is free or if it requires a subscription. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

LinkedIn Learning Subscription

LinkedIn Learning operates on a subscription-based model. In order to access the full range of courses and features, users are required to subscribe to a monthly or annual plan. The subscription grants unlimited access to thousands of courses taught industry experts across various fields such as business, technology, creative arts, and more.

Free Trial and Limited Access

While LinkedIn Learning is not entirely free, it does offer a free trial period for new users. During this trial, individuals can explore a limited selection of courses and get a taste of the platform’s offerings. However, once the trial period ends, a subscription is necessary to continue accessing the full range of courses and features.

LinkedIn Premium and LinkedIn Learning

It’s worth noting that LinkedIn Learning is included in certain LinkedIn Premium subscriptions. LinkedIn Premium offers additional features and benefits on the professional networking platform, and LinkedIn Learning is one of the perks that comes with it. So, if you already have a LinkedIn Premium subscription, you may have access to LinkedIn Learning without any additional cost.

FAQ

Q: Can I access LinkedIn Learning for free?

A: While LinkedIn Learning offers a free trial, a subscription is required to access the full range of courses and features.

Q: Is LinkedIn Learning included in LinkedIn Premium?

A: Yes, LinkedIn Learning is included in certain LinkedIn Premium subscriptions.

In conclusion, while LinkedIn Learning does offer a free trial period, it is not entirely free. A subscription is necessary to access the full range of courses and features. However, if you already have a LinkedIn Premium subscription, you may have access to LinkedIn Learning without any additional cost. So, if you’re looking to expand your professional knowledge and skills, LinkedIn Learning can be a valuable resource to consider.