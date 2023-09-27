The Rise of Connected TV: The New Era of Streaming

Streaming platforms have disrupted the traditional TV landscape, leading to the rise of connected TV (CTV) and signaling a new golden age of television. With U.S. consumers now spending 36.4% of their viewing time on streaming services, the dominance of cable and broadcast networks is diminishing. This shift has prompted these legacy platforms to be collectively referred to as “linear TV.”

One major factor contributing to the growth of CTV is the normalization of streaming platforms on smart TVs, cable boxes, and external devices. This widespread availability has led to a connected TV audience of over 230 million viewers. Media companies have also invested heavily in creating apps that are accessible across multiple devices, allowing consumers to easily navigate and access content.

These streaming platforms are packed with a vast array of content, including purchased, original, and live programming. Companies like Peacock, Hulu, and FreeVee offer subscription-based models, while others such as Pluto, Tubi, and Xumo provide free ad-supported TV (FAST) options. The complexity of the streaming landscape is further amplified hybrid platforms like YouTube and Twitch, which offer unique experiences that deviate from traditional categorizations.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of CTV as consumers sought entertainment options while staying at home. This led to explosive growth for platforms like Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix. Technology and media giants such as Apple, Amazon, and Google have also invested heavily in original programming and content, further solidifying the presence of CTV.

One of the key advantages of CTV advertising is its potential for highly effective, scalable targeting. With consumers generating data signals through their watching and browsing behavior, advertisers can leverage this data for targeted marketing. CTV advertising is often unskippable, similar to traditional TV, providing advertisers with increased opportunities and powerful data analytics capabilities.

However, linear TV companies are not backing down in the face of this digital disruption. Linear TV still holds significant reach, with 94.2% of all live viewing happening on these platforms. News and live sports remain crucial for linear TV’s survival. Despite the growing influence of CTV, linear TV continues to provide advertisers with a broad reach and a captive audience.

In conclusion, the rise of connected TV represents a paradigm shift in the way we consume television. With streaming platforms offering a wealth of options and advanced digital capabilities, consumers now have more choices than ever before. As CTV continues to gain momentum, advertisers will have access to highly targeted audiences, ushering in a new era in the world of advertising.

