Is Lifetime on Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus: The New Home for Lifetime Content

Are you a fan of Lifetime movies and shows? If so, you may be wondering if you can find your favorite Lifetime content on Discovery Plus. Well, we have good news for you! Discovery Plus is now the new streaming home for Lifetime content, offering a vast library of movies and shows for your viewing pleasure.

Discovery Plus, launched in January 2021, is a subscription-based streaming service that brings together a wide range of content from popular networks like Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, and now Lifetime. With a single subscription, you can access a plethora of shows and movies across various genres, including true crime, reality TV, home improvement, cooking, and of course, Lifetime’s beloved dramas and thrillers.

So, what does this mean for Lifetime fans? It means that you can now enjoy all your favorite Lifetime movies and shows on Discovery Plus. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming romance, gripping suspense, or inspiring true stories, you’ll find it all in one convenient place.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much does Discovery Plus cost?

A: Discovery Plus offers two subscription plans: $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 per month without ads. There is also an annual plan available for $49.99.

Q: Can I watch Discovery Plus on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream Discovery Plus on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Q: Are new Lifetime movies and shows added regularly?

A: Yes, Discovery Plus regularly updates its library with new Lifetime content, so you’ll always have something fresh to watch.

Q: Can I access Lifetime content on Discovery Plus outside of the United States?

A: Currently, Discovery Plus is only available in the United States, but there are plans to expand its availability to other countries in the future.

With Discovery Plus, you no longer have to worry about missing out on your favorite Lifetime movies and shows. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and immerse yourself in the captivating world of Lifetime on Discovery Plus!