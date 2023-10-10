Can Fans Follow LaKeith Stanfield on Social Media Platforms?

LaKeith Stanfield, a rising star in Hollywood known for his impressive work in films like Get Out, Straight Outta Compton, and Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as his recently released television series, The Changeling, has garnered a significant following. But what about his presence on social media platforms like Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok? Here’s everything you need to know.

LaKeith Stanfield on Instagram

Yes, LaKeith Stanfield can be found on Instagram under the handle @lakeithstanfield3, where he has amassed 1.2 million followers. A glimpse into Stanfield’s Instagram feed reveals his passion for photography, with a majority of his posts capturing various subjects in black-and-white.

LaKeith Stanfield on X (formerly known as Twitter)

LaKeith Stanfield is indeed present on X, which was formerly known as Twitter. His Twitter handle is @lakeithlakeith, and he has a following of 96.2K. On this platform, Stanfield often engages with his fans asking them what he should rap about and sharing his own thoughts. He also shares pictures from photoshoots and images of songs he listens to on his phone.

LaKeith Stanfield on Facebook

For those who prefer Facebook, LaKeith Stanfield is available to follow on the popular social media platform. On his Facebook page, he shares videos and pictures that offer insights into his everyday life, as well as his experiences working on films. Additionally, he shares images related to his favorite music and music artists.

LaKeith Stanfield on TikTok

LaKeith Stanfield can also be found on TikTok, where his handle is @lakeithstanfield3. As of now, he has gained 140.2K followers on the video-sharing platform. However, he has only shared three reels on TikTok. These reels consist of audition tapes for three films, namely the upcoming Bob Marley biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, the American adaptation of the anime Death Note, and the 2019 film Cats, which received negative reviews.

LaKeith Stanfield’s presence on various social media platforms allows his fans to connect with him and get glimpses into his personal life and professional endeavors.

Sources:

– Source Article: N/A