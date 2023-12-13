Is Kyndryl still owned IBM?

In a recent development, IBM has spun off its managed infrastructure services unit into a separate company called Kyndryl. This move comes as part of IBM’s strategic shift towards focusing on its cloud and AI capabilities. However, despite the separation, Kyndryl is still closely tied to its former parent company.

What is Kyndryl?

Kyndryl is a newly formed company that specializes in managing and modernizing the IT infrastructure of businesses. It offers a wide range of services, including data center management, network services, and security solutions. With a global presence and a team of experienced professionals, Kyndryl aims to help organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation and optimize their IT operations.

Is Kyndryl still owned IBM?

While Kyndryl operates as an independent entity, it is important to note that IBM still holds a significant stake in the company. IBM shareholders received shares of Kyndryl as part of the spin-off process, and IBM remains a major investor. This close relationship ensures a seamless transition for clients and allows Kyndryl to leverage IBM’s expertise and resources.

What does this mean for clients?

For clients who have been relying on IBM’s managed infrastructure services, the creation of Kyndryl brings both continuity and new opportunities. Kyndryl inherits the expertise and capabilities of its predecessor, ensuring a smooth transition for existing clients. At the same time, as an independent company, Kyndryl can focus on innovation and tailor its services to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

What are the benefits of Kyndryl’s independence?

Kyndryl’s separation from IBM allows it to operate with greater agility and flexibility. As an independent company, Kyndryl can make strategic decisions and investments that are specifically aligned with its clients’ requirements. This independence also enables Kyndryl to forge partnerships and collaborations with other technology providers, further enhancing its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

In conclusion, while Kyndryl is no longer directly owned IBM, it maintains a close relationship with its former parent company. This separation allows Kyndryl to operate independently and focus on delivering innovative managed infrastructure services to its clients. With its global presence and strong foundation, Kyndryl is well-positioned to navigate the ever-changing IT landscape and support organizations in their digital transformation journeys.