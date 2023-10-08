The Future of the “Knives Out” Franchise: More Films and a Fresh Direction

The Netflix deal may have only been for three films, but it seems that the “Knives Out” franchise has the potential to continue beyond that. Director Rian Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for making more films in the series, stating, “I’d be thrilled to do another one every few years.” While the future of the franchise is uncertain, fans can hope for more thrilling mysteries in the years to come.

One key question mark for the future of “Knives Out” is the role of Benoit Blanc, portrayed Daniel Craig. As of now, Craig is only signed on for the first three movies, which means that his presence in future installments is not guaranteed. It would be interesting to see how the franchise evolves without Blanc as the central character, given that he has been the anchor of the series thus far. His absence would certainly be felt, as he has become a beloved figure among fans.

The unique aspect of the “Knives Out” franchise is its ability to tell a new story in each film, allowing for more flexibility and potential sequels. Unlike many other franchises that stretch their narratives unnecessarily over multiple films, “Knives Out” embraces a fresh approach. Director Rian Johnson explains his desire to start anew with each installment, stating, “The goal is to strike out in a completely new direction tonally and thematically.” This creative freedom is what sets the franchise apart and keeps audiences engaged.

It is worth noting that the future films in the series will not be period pieces. Johnson is determined to avoid nostalgia and create something “vibrant and sharp that feels very present.” This commitment to originality and avoiding the pitfalls of relying on past tropes adds to the excitement surrounding the upcoming films.

In conclusion, while the Netflix deal was initially only for three films, Rian Johnson’s enthusiasm and the flexibility of the “Knives Out” franchise suggest that there may be more mysteries to come. Whether or not Benoit Blanc will continue to play a role in the future installments remains uncertain, but fans can expect fresh and innovative storytelling in each new film. The “Knives Out” series is poised to captivate audiences with its distinctive approach and ability to keep reinventing itself.

