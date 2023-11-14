Is Kim Kardashian Married?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few names are as well-known as Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star turned businesswoman has been a constant presence in the media for over a decade. With her high-profile relationships and extravagant lifestyle, it’s no wonder that people are curious about her marital status. So, is Kim Kardashian married? Let’s find out.

As of now, Kim Kardashian is not married. However, she has been married three times in the past. Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, but the couple divorced in 2004. She then tied the knot with NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, but their marriage lasted only 72 days before they filed for divorce. Finally, in 2014, Kim married rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four children. However, the couple announced their separation in early 2021, and their divorce is currently in progress.

FAQ:

Q: How many times has Kim Kardashian been married?

A: Kim Kardashian has been married three times.

Q: Who was Kim Kardashian’s first husband?

A: Kim Kardashian’s first husband was music producer Damon Thomas.

Q: How long did Kim Kardashian’s second marriage last?

A: Kim Kardashian’s second marriage to Kris Humphries lasted only 72 days.

Q: Who is Kim Kardashian’s current husband?

A: Kim Kardashian is currently not married.

While Kim Kardashian may not be married at the moment, her love life has always been a topic of interest for fans and the media alike. As one of the most influential figures in pop culture, her relationships and personal life continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

It’s important to note that the information provided in this article is accurate as of its publication date. Given the ever-changing nature of celebrity relationships, it’s always a good idea to stay updated with the latest news to know the current status of Kim Kardashian’s marital life.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian is not currently married, but she has been married three times in the past. Her relationships and personal life have been closely followed the media, making her a constant subject of fascination for fans around the world.