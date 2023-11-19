Is Kim Kardashian A Lawyer 2023?

In recent years, Kim Kardashian has made headlines not only for her reality TV stardom and influential social media presence but also for her unexpected foray into the legal world. After successfully advocating for the release of several prisoners and championing criminal justice reform, many have wondered if Kardashian’s passion for law will lead her to become a lawyer in 2023.

Since 2019, Kardashian has been studying law through an apprenticeship program in California known as “reading the law.” This alternative path to becoming a lawyer allows individuals to study and gain legal knowledge outside of a traditional law school setting. Kardashian has been working closely with attorneys and legal experts to expand her understanding of the law and prepare for the California bar exam.

While Kardashian has not yet passed the bar exam, she has expressed her commitment to pursuing a legal career. In a recent interview, she stated, “I’m really focused and committed to learning as much as I can and taking the bar exam. It’s a long and challenging journey, but I’m determined to make a difference in the justice system.”

FAQ:

Q: What is “reading the law”?

A: “Reading the law” is an apprenticeship program that allows individuals to study law and gain legal knowledge without attending a traditional law school. It involves working closely with experienced attorneys and legal experts to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to become a lawyer.

Q: Has Kim Kardashian passed the bar exam?

A: As of 2023, Kim Kardashian has not yet passed the bar exam. However, she has been actively studying and preparing for the exam as part of her journey to become a lawyer.

Q: What is Kardashian’s motivation for pursuing a legal career?

A: Kardashian’s interest in law was sparked her involvement in criminal justice reform and her successful advocacy for the release of several prisoners. She has expressed a desire to make a difference in the justice system and use her platform to bring attention to important legal issues.

While the future remains uncertain, Kim Kardashian’s dedication to her legal studies and her passion for criminal justice reform suggest that she is serious about becoming a lawyer. Only time will tell if she will successfully pass the bar exam and officially join the legal profession.