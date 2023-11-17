Is Kim Kardashian A Lawyer?

In recent years, Kim Kardashian has become a household name, known for her reality TV show, fashion ventures, and social media presence. However, in a surprising turn of events, Kardashian has also embarked on a journey to become a lawyer. This unexpected career path has left many people wondering: is Kim Kardashian really a lawyer?

The Journey to the Law

Kim Kardashian’s interest in law was sparked her involvement in criminal justice reform. In 2018, she successfully advocated for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender, from prison. This experience motivated Kardashian to pursue a deeper understanding of the legal system and its flaws.

To pursue her legal aspirations, Kardashian began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco. This apprenticeship is an alternative path to becoming a lawyer in California, known as the “reading the law” method. It involves studying the law independently and working under the supervision of practicing attorneys.

Lawyer in the Making

While Kardashian is not yet a fully licensed attorney, she has made significant progress in her legal studies. In 2020, she passed the California State Bar exam, a major milestone on her journey to becoming a lawyer. However, she still needs to complete her apprenticeship and pass the “baby bar” exam, which is administered after the first year of study.

FAQ

Q: What is an apprenticeship?

An apprenticeship is a method of learning a trade or profession working under the guidance and supervision of an experienced practitioner. In the case of law, it involves studying independently and gaining practical experience in a law firm.

Q: What is the “reading the law” method?

The “reading the law” method is an alternative path to becoming a lawyer in California. Instead of attending law school, individuals can study the law independently and gain practical experience through an apprenticeship.

Q: Can Kim Kardashian practice law in all states?

No, Kim Kardashian’s legal qualifications currently only apply to the state of California. Each state has its own requirements for practicing law, and Kardashian would need to meet those requirements to practice in other states.

While Kim Kardashian is not yet a fully licensed attorney, her dedication to criminal justice reform and her progress in her legal studies cannot be denied. Whether she ultimately becomes a practicing lawyer or continues to use her legal knowledge for advocacy purposes, her journey has undoubtedly sparked conversations about the different paths one can take to pursue a legal career.