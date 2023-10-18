How to Watch Killers of the Flower Moon: Explained

Killers of the Flower Moon, a Western crime drama directed Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, is a highly anticipated film based on the 2017 book of the same name David Grann. The story follows an investigation into the string of serial murders that plagued the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, known as the Reign of Terror.

At the moment, the only way to watch Killers of the Flower Moon is heading to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, October 20th. Local showings can be found on Fandango. If you can’t make it to the theaters, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available for rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. It’s also expected to stream on Apple TV+, however, an exact date for its availability on the streaming platform is yet to be announced.

Typically, movies become available for streaming around 45 days after their theatrical release. Killers of the Flower Moon may arrive on Apple TV+ as early as December 2023 due to its anticipated popularity. However, given the scale of the film, it may take up to 90 days before it becomes available for streaming. Therefore, it’s advisable to consider this estimate with caution.

Unfortunately, Killers of the Flower Moon will not be on Netflix anytime soon. To enjoy the film, you’ll have to either watch it in theaters or wait for its release on Apple TV+.

