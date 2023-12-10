Is Kendall Roy’s Son Autistic? The Truth Behind the Speculations

Introduction

In the hit HBO series “Succession,” Kendall Roy, played Jeremy Strong, is a complex character with a troubled personal life. One aspect that has sparked speculation among viewers is the behavior of Kendall’s son, Iverson. Some fans have questioned whether Iverson may be on the autism spectrum. Let’s delve into this topic and separate fact from fiction.

The Speculations

Throughout the show, Iverson’s behavior is portrayed as unique and sometimes socially awkward. He often appears disinterested in social interactions and exhibits repetitive behaviors. These characteristics have led some viewers to wonder if Iverson is autistic.

The Truth

While the show does not explicitly state whether Iverson is autistic, it is important to remember that “Succession” is a work of fiction. The portrayal of Iverson’s behavior may be a deliberate choice the show’s creators to add depth to Kendall’s character and explore the challenges he faces as a father.

FAQ

Q: What is autism?

A: Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a developmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. It is a spectrum disorder, meaning that individuals with autism can have a wide range of symptoms and abilities.

Q: How is autism diagnosed?

A: Autism is typically diagnosed through a comprehensive evaluation conducted a team of professionals, including psychologists, speech therapists, and developmental pediatricians. The evaluation involves assessing the individual’s behavior, communication skills, and social interactions.

Q: Can autism be accurately portrayed on television?

A: Portraying autism accurately on television or in any form of media can be challenging. Autism is a complex disorder, and individuals with autism can have diverse experiences and behaviors. It is important to remember that fictional portrayals may not always reflect the reality of autism.

Conclusion

While the character of Iverson in “Succession” displays behaviors that some viewers associate with autism, it is crucial to recognize that the show does not explicitly state his diagnosis. Autism is a complex disorder, and its portrayal on television can be challenging. It is always best to consult reliable sources and professionals when seeking information about autism.