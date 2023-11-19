Is Katy Perry Still With Orlando Bloom?

In the world of celebrity relationships, it can be hard to keep up with who is dating whom. One couple that has been in the spotlight for their on-again, off-again romance is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Fans have been eagerly following their love story, wondering if they are still together or if they have called it quits once again.

Background: Katy Perry, a renowned American singer, and Orlando Bloom, a British actor, first started dating back in 2016. Their relationship quickly became the talk of the town, with their red carpet appearances and public displays of affection capturing the attention of fans worldwide. However, after a year together, the couple announced their split in early 2017, citing the need for space and time apart.

The Rekindling: Fast forward to 2018, and rumors began swirling that Perry and Bloom had rekindled their romance. The couple was spotted together at various events and even took a romantic vacation to the Maldives. However, just as fans were getting excited about their reunion, the couple once again called it quits in early 2019.

The Present: So, are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still together? The answer is yes! In early 2020, the couple confirmed that they were back on and engaged. They shared the news on social media, with Perry showing off her stunning engagement ring. Since then, they have been seen attending events together and supporting each other’s projects.

FAQ:

Q: What does “on-again, off-again” mean?

A: “On-again, off-again” refers to a relationship that experiences multiple breakups and reconciliations.

Q: What is a red carpet appearance?

A: A red carpet appearance refers to when celebrities walk down a red carpet at events, such as award shows or movie premieres, where they are photographed and interviewed the media.

Q: What does “rekindled their romance” mean?

A: “Rekindled their romance” means that a couple has gotten back together after a period of separation or breakup.

In conclusion, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are currently still together. After a series of breakups and reconciliations, the couple is now engaged and enjoying their time together. Fans will undoubtedly continue to follow their love story, eagerly awaiting any updates on their relationship.