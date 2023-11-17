Is Katy Perry Still Making Music?



Katy Perry, the renowned American singer-songwriter, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over a decade. Known for her catchy pop tunes and vibrant personality, Perry has amassed a massive fan base worldwide. However, in recent years, some fans have been wondering if she is still actively making music. Let's delve into the current state of Katy Perry's music career.

Is Katy Perry still releasing new music?

Yes, Katy Perry is still making music. While she has not released a full-length album since her 2017 record “Witness,” she has continued to release singles and collaborate with other artists. In 2019, Perry released the hit single “Never Really Over,” which garnered positive reviews and achieved commercial success. She followed it up with “Harleys in Hawaii” later that year. In 2020, Perry released “Daisies,” a powerful anthem that resonated with her fans.

What can we expect from Katy Perry in the future?

Fans can look forward to more music from Katy Perry in the near future. She has recently announced her upcoming sixth studio album, “Smile,” set to be released on August 28, 2020. The album’s title track, “Smile,” has already been released, giving fans a taste of what’s to come. Perry has expressed her excitement about this new project, promising a collection of songs that reflect her personal growth and resilience.

What has Katy Perry been doing besides making music?

In addition to her music career, Katy Perry has been involved in various ventures. She served as a judge on the popular singing competition show “American Idol” from 2018 to 2020, showcasing her expertise and mentoring aspiring artists. Perry has also been an advocate for various charitable causes, using her platform to raise awareness and funds for organizations such as UNICEF and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

In conclusion, Katy Perry is indeed still making music. With her upcoming album “Smile” on the horizon, fans can anticipate a fresh wave of catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics from the talented artist. While she has been involved in other endeavors, music remains a significant part of Perry’s life, and her fans eagerly await her next musical offerings.

Definitions:

– Singer-songwriter: A musician who writes, composes, and performs their own songs.

– Fan base: A group of dedicated fans who support and follow a particular artist or celebrity.

– Full-length album: A collection of songs, typically containing around 10 to 20 tracks, released as a single body of work.

– Anthem: A song that represents a particular group, cause, or feeling and is often associated with strong emotions or unity.

– Resilience: The ability to recover quickly from difficulties or setbacks.