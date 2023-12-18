Is Kansas City bigger than Indianapolis?

Comparing the Sizes of Kansas City and Indianapolis: Which City Takes the Crown?

Introduction

When it comes to comparing cities, size often plays a significant role. Two cities that frequently find themselves in this comparison are Kansas City and Indianapolis. Both cities have their own unique charm and attractions, but which one is bigger? In this article, we will delve into the details and determine which city takes the crown in terms of size.

Size Comparison

Kansas City, located in the heart of the United States, straddles the border between the states of Missouri and Kansas. With a land area of approximately 319.03 square miles, it is the largest city in the state of Missouri. On the other hand, Indianapolis, the capital of Indiana, covers an area of around 368.02 square miles. Based on land area alone, Indianapolis is indeed bigger than Kansas City.

Population Comparison

While land area provides one perspective on size, population is another crucial factor. As of the latest available data, Kansas City has an estimated population of around 495,327 people. In contrast, Indianapolis boasts a larger population of approximately 876,384 residents. Therefore, in terms of population, Indianapolis surpasses Kansas City.

FAQ

Q: What is the definition of land area?

A: Land area refers to the total amount of physical space a city occupies, including both developed and undeveloped land.

Q: How is population defined?

A: Population refers to the total number of individuals living in a specific area, such as a city or country.

Conclusion

In the battle of size between Kansas City and Indianapolis, it is clear that Indianapolis takes the crown. With a larger land area and a higher population, Indianapolis surpasses Kansas City in terms of size. However, it is important to note that size alone does not determine the appeal or quality of a city. Both Kansas City and Indianapolis offer their own unique experiences and attractions, making them worth exploring in their own right.