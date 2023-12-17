Is Kansas City Bigger in Kansas or Missouri?

Kansas City, a vibrant and bustling metropolis, straddles the border between two states: Kansas and Missouri. This geographical peculiarity often leads to confusion about which state can claim the title of having the bigger portion of the city. In this article, we will delve into the facts and figures to determine the answer to the burning question: Is Kansas City bigger in Kansas or Missouri?

The Size Debate

Kansas City, Missouri, is the larger of the two cities that share the same name. With a population of over 500,000 residents, it is the most populous city in Missouri. However, it is important to note that Kansas City, Kansas, is not far behind. With a population of around 150,000, it is a significant urban center in its own right.

Defining Kansas City

When discussing the size of Kansas City, it is crucial to understand that the term “Kansas City” refers to the metropolitan area that encompasses both the Kansas and Missouri sides. The Kansas City Metropolitan Area, often referred to as “KC Metro,” is a sprawling region that includes several counties in both states. This broader definition of Kansas City is home to over 2 million people, making it one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

FAQ

Q: Is Kansas City located entirely in Missouri?

A: No, Kansas City extends into both Kansas and Missouri.

Q: Which state has more of the Kansas City Metropolitan Area?

A: The majority of the Kansas City Metropolitan Area lies in Missouri.

Q: Are there any notable differences between the Kansas and Missouri sides of Kansas City?

A: While both sides share a common identity and culture, there are some differences in terms of governance and taxation due to the states’ separate jurisdictions.

In conclusion, while Kansas City, Missouri, is the larger city in terms of population, the Kansas City Metropolitan Area spans both Kansas and Missouri. The city’s unique position straddling state lines adds to its charm and complexity. Whether you find yourself on the Kansas or Missouri side, one thing is certain: Kansas City offers a vibrant and diverse urban experience that transcends state boundaries.