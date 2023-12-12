Is Kaltura open source?

Kaltura, the leading video technology platform, has gained significant attention in recent years for its robust and versatile features. One question that often arises among users and developers is whether Kaltura is an open-source platform. In this article, we will explore the nature of Kaltura’s source code and shed light on its open-source status.

What is open source?

Open source refers to software that is freely available for anyone to use, modify, and distribute. It allows developers to access and modify the source code, enabling them to customize the software according to their specific needs. Open-source software often benefits from a collaborative community of developers who contribute to its improvement and innovation.

Kaltura’s open-source components

While Kaltura is not entirely open source, it does incorporate several open-source components. The core of the Kaltura platform, known as the Kaltura Community Edition, is released under the AGPLv3 (Affero General Public License) license. This means that users have access to the source code and can modify it to suit their requirements.

What about Kaltura’s commercial offerings?

Kaltura also offers commercial editions of its platform, which provide additional features and support. These commercial editions include proprietary components that are not open source. However, the core functionality of the platform remains open source, ensuring transparency and flexibility for users.

Why does Kaltura use a hybrid approach?

Kaltura’s decision to adopt a hybrid approach, combining open-source and proprietary components, allows them to strike a balance between community-driven innovation and commercial viability. By offering both open-source and commercial editions, Kaltura caters to a wide range of users, from individual developers to large enterprises.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Kaltura is not entirely open source, it incorporates open-source components in its core platform. This hybrid approach enables users to benefit from the flexibility and transparency of open-source software while also providing commercial options for those seeking additional features and support. Whether you are an individual developer or a large organization, Kaltura offers a versatile video technology platform that can be tailored to your specific needs.

FAQ

1. Can I modify the source code of Kaltura Community Edition?

Yes, the source code of Kaltura Community Edition is freely available under the AGPLv3 license, allowing you to modify it as needed.

2. Are the commercial editions of Kaltura completely proprietary?

No, while the commercial editions include proprietary components, the core functionality of the platform remains open source.

3. Can I contribute to the development of Kaltura’s open-source components?

Yes, Kaltura encourages community contributions and provides resources for developers to get involved in improving the open-source components of their platform.