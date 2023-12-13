Is Kaltura Capture Free?

Kaltura Capture, the popular video recording and screen capture software, has gained significant attention in recent times. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, it has become a go-to tool for educators, businesses, and individuals alike. However, one question that often arises is whether Kaltura Capture is free to use. In this article, we will delve into the details and provide you with the answers you seek.

What is Kaltura Capture?

Kaltura Capture is a versatile software application that allows users to record videos, capture screens, and create engaging multimedia content. It enables users to easily create and share video presentations, lectures, tutorials, and more. With its intuitive interface and robust functionality, Kaltura Capture has become a valuable tool for remote learning, content creation, and video communication.

Is Kaltura Capture Free?

Yes, Kaltura Capture is indeed free to use. Whether you are an educator looking to enhance your online teaching experience or a business professional seeking to create impactful presentations, you can access the full range of features offered Kaltura Capture without any cost. This makes it an attractive option for those who want to create high-quality videos without breaking the bank.

FAQ

1. Can I use Kaltura Capture for commercial purposes?

Yes, Kaltura Capture can be used for commercial purposes without any restrictions. Whether you are creating videos for your business or using it as a tool for marketing and communication, you can leverage its features without incurring any charges.

2. Are there any limitations to the free version of Kaltura Capture?

While the free version of Kaltura Capture offers a comprehensive set of features, there are certain limitations. For instance, the maximum recording time per video is limited to 60 minutes, and the maximum storage capacity is 5GB. However, these limitations can be overcome upgrading to a paid plan.

In conclusion, Kaltura Capture is a free and powerful tool that empowers users to create engaging videos and capture screens effortlessly. Whether you are an educator, business professional, or content creator, this software offers a range of features to meet your needs. So, why wait? Start exploring the possibilities with Kaltura Capture today!