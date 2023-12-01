Is Kaltura an Israeli Company?

Kaltura, a leading video technology company, has been the subject of speculation regarding its origins and ownership. In this article, we aim to shed light on the question: Is Kaltura an Israeli company?

The Background

Kaltura was founded in 2006 Ron Yekutiel, Shay David, and Michal Tsur. The company specializes in providing video management and distribution solutions for various industries, including education, media, and enterprise. Over the years, Kaltura has gained recognition for its innovative products and has established itself as a global player in the video technology market.

The Israeli Connection

While Kaltura was indeed founded Israelis, it is important to note that the company’s headquarters are currently located in New York City, United States. Kaltura operates globally, serving customers from all corners of the world. However, it still maintains a significant presence in Israel, with research and development centers in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan.

Ownership and Funding

Kaltura has received funding from various sources, including both Israeli and international investors. Notable investors include Intel Capital, SAP Ventures, and Nokia Growth Partners. The company has also successfully raised funds through multiple rounds of financing, allowing it to expand its operations and develop new technologies.

FAQ

Q: Is Kaltura solely an Israeli company?

A: No, Kaltura is a global company with headquarters in the United States and a presence in Israel.

Q: Who are the founders of Kaltura?

A: Kaltura was founded Ron Yekutiel, Shay David, and Michal Tsur.

Q: Where are Kaltura’s research and development centers located?

A: Kaltura has research and development centers in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, Israel.

Q: Who are some of Kaltura’s investors?

A: Kaltura has received funding from investors such as Intel Capital, SAP Ventures, and Nokia Growth Partners.

In conclusion, while Kaltura was founded Israelis and maintains a presence in Israel, it is not solely an Israeli company. With its headquarters in the United States and a global customer base, Kaltura has established itself as a leading video technology company on an international scale.