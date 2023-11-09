Is Justin Bieber a US Citizen?

In the world of pop music, few names have garnered as much attention and controversy as Justin Bieber. From his meteoric rise to fame as a teenage heartthrob to his more recent reinvention as a mature artist, Bieber has been a constant presence in the media. However, amidst all the speculation and gossip, one question that often arises is whether Justin Bieber is a US citizen.

Background

Justin Bieber was born on March 1, 1994, in London, Ontario, Canada. He gained international fame after being discovered on YouTube talent manager Scooter Braun. Bieber’s debut album, “My World,” was released in 2010 and quickly became a commercial success. Since then, he has released numerous hit songs and albums, solidifying his status as a global superstar.

US Residency

While Justin Bieber is not a US citizen, he has been a permanent resident of the United States since 2009. As a Canadian citizen, Bieber was able to obtain an O-1 visa, also known as the “extraordinary ability visa,” which is granted to individuals with exceptional talent in their field. This visa allowed him to live and work in the United States legally.

Path to Citizenship

Despite his permanent residency status, Bieber has not pursued US citizenship. It is worth noting that obtaining US citizenship is a complex and lengthy process that involves meeting specific requirements, such as residing in the country for a certain period, passing a citizenship test, and demonstrating good moral character.

FAQ

Q: Can Justin Bieber vote in US elections?

A: No, as a permanent resident, Bieber does not have the right to vote in US elections. Only US citizens are eligible to vote.

Q: Does Justin Bieber have dual citizenship?

A: While Bieber is a Canadian citizen, there is no official information indicating that he holds dual citizenship with the United States.

Q: Can Justin Bieber be deported from the US?

A: As a permanent resident, Bieber could potentially face deportation if he violates US immigration laws or commits serious crimes. However, there have been no reports of such incidents involving Bieber.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber is not a US citizen but has been a permanent resident of the United States since 2009. While he has not pursued US citizenship, his legal status allows him to live and work in the country. As Bieber continues to make headlines with his music and personal life, his citizenship status remains a topic of interest for many.