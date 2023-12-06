Julia Roberts: Unveiling the Truth About Her Marital Status

Renowned Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has captivated audiences with her dazzling smile and exceptional talent for decades. As one of the most beloved actresses in the industry, fans often wonder about her personal life, particularly her marital status. In this article, we delve into the truth behind the question: Is Julia Roberts married in real life?

Marriage and Relationships

Julia Roberts was previously married to country singer Lyle Lovett in 1993, but the couple divorced amicably in 1995. Since then, Roberts has been in a long-term relationship with cinematographer Daniel Moder. The couple met on the set of the film “The Mexican” in 2000 and tied the knot on July 4, 2002. They have since welcomed three children into their family: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in 2004, and son Henry, born in 2007.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Julia Roberts currently married?

A: Yes, Julia Roberts is happily married to Daniel Moder.

Q: How long have Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder been together?

A: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been in a relationship since 2000 and got married in 2002.

Q: Does Julia Roberts have any children?

A: Yes, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have three children together: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry.

Q: Did Julia Roberts have any previous marriages?

A: Julia Roberts was previously married to Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have managed to keep their relationship relatively private, away from the prying eyes of the media. Despite their fame, they have successfully maintained a low-key family life, focusing on their children and respective careers.

In conclusion, Julia Roberts is indeed married in real life. Her loving relationship with Daniel Moder has stood the test of time, and they continue to thrive as a couple. While Roberts may be a Hollywood superstar, her commitment to her family remains a top priority.