Get Ready for a Magical Christmas Journey with “Journey to Bethlehem”

Get ready to be captivated the enchanting tale of Journey to Bethlehem, a live-action musical that intricately weaves together classic Christmas melodies, faith, and a hint of humor. This heartwarming retelling of the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus brings a fresh perspective to a timeless tale.

Antonio Banderas and Milo Manheim brilliantly shine in their roles, transporting the audience to the ancient city of Bethlehem. With its stunning cinematography and captivating performances, this film is set to become a holiday favorite for audiences of all ages.

Where Can You Watch “Journey to Bethlehem”?

For the time being, the only way to experience the magic of Journey to Bethlehem is heading to a local movie theater. The film is set to release on Friday, November 10th. You can easily find a showtime near you using Fandango. If you can’t make it to the theater, don’t worry! The film will eventually be available for rent or purchase on popular digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon.

When Will “Journey to Bethlehem” Be Available for Streaming?

While an official digital release date for Journey to Bethlehem has yet to be announced, we can make an educated guess based on the typical release patterns. Most films become available on digital platforms approximately 45 days after their theatrical premiere. So, if we follow this pattern, we can expect to enjoy the film in the comfort of our homes late December 2023, just in time to immerse ourselves in the Christmas spirit.

Will “Journey to Bethlehem” Be on Netflix?

There’s a good chance that Journey to Bethlehem will make its way to Netflix thanks to a deal between the streaming platform and Sony Pictures Releasing. This agreement grants Netflix the U.S. rights to all theatrical films produced Sony Pictures starting in 2022.

While we await an official announcement regarding the streaming release, we can draw a comparison to another Sony film. The Pope’s Exorcist, released in theaters on April 14th, made its debut on Netflix approximately four months later on August 16, 2023. If Journey to Bethlehem follows a similar timeline, we can expect it to grace our screens on Netflix mid-March 2024. So, stay tuned for more updates and get ready to embark on a magical journey to Bethlehem unlike any other.

Photo: Everett Collection

