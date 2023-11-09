New Christmas Musical, Journey to Bethlehem, Primed for Theatrical Release

Journey to Bethlehem, a highly anticipated live-action musical, is set to hit theaters this week, ushering in the holiday spirit with its retelling of the biblical story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus. Starring the talented Antonio Banderas and Milo Manheim, this enchanting film combines classic Christmas melodies with catchy pop songs, humor, and a strong message of faith.

With the release of this new flick just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating its availability on various streaming platforms like Prime Video and Netflix. So, where can you watch Journey to Bethlehem? Here’s what we know:

Where to Watch Journey to Bethlehem

Currently, the only way to experience Journey to Bethlehem in all its musical glory is watching it on the big screen at your local theater. Starting from Friday, November 10, you can catch this heartwarming production checking the showtimes on Fandango. However, if you prefer the convenience of digital platforms, fear not! It won’t be long before the movie becomes available for rent or purchase on popular services like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon.

When Will Journey to Bethlehem Be Available for Streaming?

While an exact digital release date has yet to be announced, we can speculate on when Journey to Bethlehem might be available on platforms like Prime Video. Typically, movies are released for rent or purchase on digital platforms approximately 45 days after their theatrical premiere. That means you can expect to enjoy this heartwarming musical from the comfort of your own home late December 2023, just in time to add some holiday cheer to your festivities.

Will Journey to Bethlehem Be on Netflix?

Good news for Netflix lovers! As part of a recent deal between Netflix and Sony Pictures Releasing, Journey to Bethlehem will likely find its way onto the popular streaming platform. The agreement grants Netflix the U.S. rights to all Sony theatrical films starting in 2022.

While the specific streaming release date for Journey to Bethlehem has yet to be confirmed, we can make an educated guess based on a similar release pattern. For instance, The Pope’s Exorcist was released in theaters on April 14 before making its way to Netflix on August 16, 2023, around four months later. If Journey to Bethlehem adheres to this timeline, we can anticipate enjoying this magical journey from our living rooms mid-March 2024.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for a captivating retelling of one of the most beloved stories of all time. Journey to Bethlehem promises to be a festive and heartwarming musical experience for the whole family, whether you choose to watch it in theaters or from the comfort of your own home.

FAQs

1. How can I watch Journey to Bethlehem?

You can watch Journey to Bethlehem heading to your local movie theater when it releases, or renting or purchasing it on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon once it becomes available.

2. When will Journey to Bethlehem be available for streaming?

Based on the usual release timeline, Journey to Bethlehem is expected to be available for streaming on platforms like Prime Video late December 2023.

3. Will Journey to Bethlehem be on Netflix?

Yes, Journey to Bethlehem is expected to be on Netflix as part of the deal between Netflix and Sony Pictures Releasing. While the exact release date on Netflix is yet to be announced, we can estimate a mid-March 2024 release based on similar patterns.