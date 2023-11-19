Is Josh Altman still with his wife?

In the world of reality television, relationships can often be tumultuous and subject to constant scrutiny. One couple that has faced their fair share of rumors and speculation is real estate mogul Josh Altman and his wife, Heather Bilyeu. Known for their appearances on the hit show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” the couple has had their relationship put under the microscope fans and tabloids alike. So, the burning question remains: is Josh Altman still with his wife?

The Status of Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu’s Relationship

As of the latest reports, Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu are indeed still together. Despite the ups and downs that come with being in the public eye, the couple has managed to weather the storm and maintain their commitment to one another. They tied the knot in 2016 and have since welcomed two children into their family. While they may have faced their fair share of challenges, it seems that their love and dedication to each other have prevailed.

FAQ

Q: Who is Josh Altman?

A: Josh Altman is a real estate agent and television personality known for his appearances on the reality show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” He is known for his expertise in the luxury real estate market and his charismatic personality.

Q: Who is Heather Bilyeu?

A: Heather Bilyeu is also a real estate agent and television personality who gained fame through her appearances on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” She is married to Josh Altman and has worked alongside him in their real estate business.

Q: How long have Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu been together?

A: Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu have been together since 2010. They got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in 2016.

Q: Do Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu have children?

A: Yes, Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu have two children together. Their first child, a daughter named Alexis, was born in 2017, and their second child, a son named Ace, was born in 2019.

In conclusion, despite the rumors and speculation surrounding their relationship, Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu are still happily married. They have managed to navigate the challenges of being in the public eye while building a successful real estate business and raising a family together. Their story serves as a reminder that love and commitment can withstand the pressures of fame and fortune.