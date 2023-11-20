Is Josh Altman really a realtor?

Los Angeles-based real estate agent Josh Altman has gained significant fame and recognition through his appearances on the hit reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” However, some skeptics question whether Altman’s portrayal on the show accurately reflects his real-life career as a realtor. Let’s delve into the facts and address some frequently asked questions to determine if Altman is indeed a legitimate real estate professional.

What is a realtor?

A realtor is a licensed professional who represents buyers or sellers in real estate transactions. They are members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Is Josh Altman a licensed realtor?

Yes, Josh Altman is a licensed real estate agent in the state of California. He obtained his license in 2002 and has been actively involved in the industry ever since.

Does Josh Altman have a successful real estate career?

Altman has built a successful career in real estate, consistently ranking among the top agents in Los Angeles. He has sold properties worth millions of dollars and has represented high-profile clients, including celebrities and business moguls.

How accurate is “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”?

While reality TV shows often emphasize drama and entertainment, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” does provide a glimpse into the real estate industry. However, it’s important to remember that the show is edited for entertainment purposes and may not always reflect the full reality of Altman’s day-to-day work.

Is Josh Altman’s success solely due to the TV show?

Altman’s success cannot be solely attributed to his appearances on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” He had an established career before joining the show and continues to thrive in the real estate industry. The exposure from the TV show may have contributed to his popularity, but his success is a result of his hard work, expertise, and dedication to his clients.

In conclusion, Josh Altman is indeed a licensed realtor with a successful career in the real estate industry. While his portrayal on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” may be influenced the nature of reality TV, it does not diminish his qualifications or achievements as a real estate professional.