Joana Sanz Opens Up About the Difficult Year and Hints at Exciting News

In the midst of hardship and tragedy, Joana Sanz, the model from the Canary Islands, has found solace in social media. Over the past year, she has shared her health updates and professional endeavors, while also bravely discussing the challenges she has faced. As the year came to a close, she posted a heartfelt message that left her followers captivated and curious.

Sanz expressed her grief over the loss of her mother, who succumbed to cancer after being diagnosed a few months prior. The news hit hard, especially as Sanz was already dealing with her own mental health issues. Despite her own struggles, she stood her husband, Dani Alves, until he was arrested and imprisoned days later. As he continues to serve his sentence, Sanz has coped leaning on the support of her social media community.

In a recent Instagram post, Sanz shared a touching photo and video of herself with her mother. In the caption, she lamented the missed opportunities and the fleeting nature of life. She expressed frustration at the tendency to take family moments for granted and encouraged everyone to cherish the time they have with loved ones.

However, it was the video that caused a stir among her followers. In the clip, Sanz is seen presenting her mother with a round box filled with baby products. Her mother’s initial surprise quickly turns to tears of joy as Sanz reveals a positive pregnancy test. Beyond this glimpse, little is known about the couple’s expected child. Given that Sanz and Alves have been together for eight years, it is reasonable to speculate that they may be starting a family of their own.

As we embark on a new year, Joana Sanz reminds us of the resilience of the human spirit. Despite the hardships she has endured, she remains hopeful and chooses to share her journey with the world. And while the path ahead may be uncertain, there is an undeniable sense of excitement surrounding the possibility of new beginnings for Sanz and Alves.