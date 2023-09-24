Jermell Charlo Makes His Spectacular Comeback Against Canelo Alvarez

Jermell Charlo, the undisputed junior middleweight champion, is finally making his return to the ring after a substantial amount of time away from the sport. The 33-year-old has been relatively inactive in recent years, with only four fights in the last four years. However, his comeback is anything but ordinary, as he will move up in weight class to compete against Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title.

While many believe he may be biting off more than he can chew, Charlo exudes confidence. Despite the weight disparity and being labeled as a heavy underdog, he is ready to take on the challenge. Only time will tell what will unfold when the two fighters meet in the ring.

However, there is a less-known side to Charlo’s life outside of boxing. He is married to Chy Westbrook, a woman of Hawaiian origin. Westbrook has not been extensively covered in the public domain, but she is known to be Charlo’s self-proclaimed personal assistant. Her brother, Douglas Westbrook, is a successful real estate businessman.

On social media, Westbrook has an active presence, particularly on Instagram, where she has almost 14,000 followers. She often shares glimpses into her life and occasionally posts pictures with Charlo.

The couple has a child together, in addition to Westbrook’s children from a previous relationship. Despite limited information, it is clear that they have been a pillar of support for each other throughout the years.

As Charlo makes his highly anticipated comeback, it is intriguing to learn about the personal side of the champion’s life. The strength of his relationship with Westbrook undoubtedly adds to his motivation and drive inside the ring.

