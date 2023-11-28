Chris Jericho’s Future with AEW: Is the Wrestling Legend Leaving?

Chris Jericho, one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, has been a cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since its inception in 2019. However, recent rumors and speculation have raised questions about Jericho’s future with the promotion. Fans and wrestling enthusiasts are eagerly seeking answers to the burning question: Is Jericho leaving AEW?

The Rumors

Speculation about Jericho’s potential departure from AEW began swirling after his recent loss to MJF at AEW’s “Dynamite” event. The match stipulation stated that if Jericho lost, he would have to retire from in-ring competition. While this stipulation could be seen as a way to add drama to the storyline, some fans have interpreted it as a possible indication of Jericho’s departure.

The Facts

Despite the rumors, there is currently no concrete evidence to suggest that Jericho is leaving AEW. It’s important to remember that professional wrestling often thrives on creating suspense and surprise, and storylines can be designed to mislead the audience. Jericho himself has not made any public statements indicating his departure from the promotion.

FAQ

Q: What is AEW?

A: All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019 Tony Khan. It has quickly gained popularity as an alternative to mainstream wrestling promotions.

Q: Who is Chris Jericho?

A: Chris Jericho, also known as “Y2J,” is a Canadian-American professional wrestler, musician, and actor. He has had a storied career in various wrestling promotions, including WWE and WCW, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Q: What is “Dynamite”?

A: “Dynamite” is the flagship weekly television program of AEW. It features live wrestling matches, interviews, and storylines that drive the narrative of the promotion.

The Verdict

While the rumors surrounding Chris Jericho’s potential departure from AEW continue to circulate, there is currently no concrete evidence to support these claims. It’s essential to approach such rumors with caution and await official statements from Jericho or AEW. Until then, fans can continue to enjoy Jericho’s contributions to AEW and eagerly anticipate what the future holds for the wrestling legend.