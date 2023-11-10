Is Jenna Ortega going to be in season 2 of Wednesday?

Rumors have been swirling about the highly anticipated second season of the hit series “Wednesday,” and fans are eager to know if Jenna Ortega will be reprising her role. Ortega, who gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the iconic character Wednesday Addams in the first season, has left fans wondering if she will be returning for the next installment.

What is “Wednesday”?

“Wednesday” is a dark comedy series that serves as a modern-day coming-of-age story for the beloved character Wednesday Addams from the classic “The Addams Family” franchise. The show follows Wednesday as she navigates her teenage years at Nevermore Academy, uncovering dark secrets and solving mysteries along the way.

Who is Jenna Ortega?

Jenna Ortega is a talented young actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in various television shows and movies, including “Jane the Virgin,” “You,” and “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.” Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the first season of “Wednesday” received critical acclaim and solidified her as a rising star.

Will Jenna Ortega return for season 2?

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Jenna Ortega’s return for the second season of “Wednesday,” fans can remain hopeful. Ortega’s performance in the first season was widely praised, and her chemistry with the rest of the cast was undeniable. It would be surprising if the creators of the show did not bring her back for the next chapter.

As with any popular series, the production team and cast often keep details about upcoming seasons under wraps until closer to the release date. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement or statement from the show’s creators or Ortega herself to know for sure if she will be returning.

In conclusion, the question of whether Jenna Ortega will be in season 2 of “Wednesday” remains unanswered. Fans will have to stay tuned for updates and announcements from the show’s creators to find out if they will have the pleasure of seeing Ortega reprise her role as the iconic Wednesday Addams.