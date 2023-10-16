Can Fans Follow Jason Momoa on Social Media? All You Need to Know

Jason Momoa has gained fame as a prominent Hollywood celebrity, known for his roles in various movies and TV series. Fans are often curious about whether they can connect with him on social media platforms like Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok. Here’s all you need to know about following Jason Momoa on social media.

Yes, Jason Momoa is on Instagram, and you can find him under the username @prideofgypsies. He has a staggering 17.2 million followers on the platform. On Instagram, Momoa shares glimpses of his time spent with friends, highlights his projects, showcases events he has attended, and promotes brands he is associated with.

Similarly, you can also find Jason Momoa on X (Twitter) at @prideofgypsies. He has a following of 14.6 K on the platform. On Twitter, Momoa shares updates about his various activities, shares photoshoots he has been a part of, and discusses his film and television projects.

However, it’s important to note that Jason Momoa is not present on Facebook, so you cannot follow him on that platform. Beware of fan accounts or fake accounts that may claim to be him.

As for TikTok, Jason Momoa does not have an official account on the popular video-sharing site. However, there are several fan accounts that you can follow. These fan accounts share reels featuring the actor, showcasing his personal life, films, television clips, and even moments where he addresses his fans. These reels often express admiration and praise towards Momoa.

So, while you can follow Jason Momoa on Instagram and X (Twitter), he is not on Facebook or TikTok. Stay connected with the actor through his social media accounts to get a glimpse into his life and ongoing projects.

