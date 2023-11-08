Is Jason Kelce still married?

Philadelphia Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce, has been a prominent figure in the NFL for several years. Known for his exceptional skills on the field, Kelce has also garnered attention off the field, particularly regarding his marital status. Fans and followers have been curious to know if the football star is still married. Let’s delve into the details.

Marital Status:

As of the latest available information, Jason Kelce is indeed still married. He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kylie McDevitt, in 2017. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony surrounded family and friends. Since then, they have been leading a private life, keeping their relationship out of the public eye.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who is Jason Kelce?

Jason Kelce is an American football player who currently plays as the center for the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL). He has been a key player for the team since being drafted in 2011.

2. When did Jason Kelce get married?

Jason Kelce got married to Kylie McDevitt in 2017.

3. Is Jason Kelce still married?

Yes, Jason Kelce is still married to Kylie McDevitt.

4. Does Jason Kelce have any children?

As of now, there is no public information available regarding whether Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt have any children.

Conclusion:

Despite his fame and success, Jason Kelce has managed to keep his personal life relatively private. While he continues to dominate the football field, he also maintains a committed relationship with his wife, Kylie McDevitt. As fans, we can appreciate his dedication both on and off the field, respecting his desire for privacy.