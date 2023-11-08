Is Jason Kelce married with children?

Philadelphia Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce, is a well-known figure in the world of professional football. As fans follow his career on the field, many are curious about his personal life. One burning question that often arises is whether or not Kelce is married and has children. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Marital Status:

As of the latest available information, Jason Kelce is indeed a married man. He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kylie McDevitt, in a private ceremony in 2017. The couple has been together for several years and their relationship has been a source of support and strength for Kelce throughout his career.

Children:

Yes, Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are proud parents. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, in September 2019. The couple has expressed their joy and excitement about becoming parents, and Kelce often shares adorable family moments on his social media accounts.

FAQ:

In conclusion, Jason Kelce is happily married to Kylie McDevitt and they have a beautiful daughter together. While Kelce’s professional achievements are widely celebrated, his personal life is equally important to him. Fans can continue to follow his journey both on and off the field, as he balances his roles as a dedicated athlete, loving husband, and proud father.