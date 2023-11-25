I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Week One Recap

ITV’s hit reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, kicked off its 23rd series with a bang last week, and it’s been a rollercoaster ride in the jungle ever since. Hosted the beloved duo Ant and Dec, the show wasted no time in throwing the celebrity campmates into the deep end. From dangling off a 32-storey building to jumping out of helicopters, and enduring the harsh Australian outback, the contestants faced their fears head-on.

In Friday night’s episode, the results of the Home vs Away challenge were revealed. After battling it out for the past two days, the Home team emerged victorious, earning themselves a sumptuous luxury breakfast. However, the camp remained divided, and two members from the losing team were selected for the next bushtucker trial, aptly named ‘Down Your Sorrows’. Boxing champ Tony Bellew and ex-politician Nigel Farage will take on this daunting drinking trial in the upcoming episode.

Fans will have to tune in at the slightly later time of 9.30pm to catch the action-packed Saturday night episode. The show will follow The Voice UK on ITV and will run for just over an hour, wrapping up at 10.35pm. As always, viewers can expect more tears, trials, and unexpected surprises as the celebrities battle it out to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Q: Who are some of the celebrities competing this year?

A: Notable contestants include Eastenders actress Danielle Harold, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, food critic Grace Dent, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, and singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears.