Twitter Rebranded to X Elon Musk: How Users Feel About the Change

One of the major investment stories of 2022 was Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Since taking over the platform, Musk has rebranded it as X and made several changes. These include removing legacy blue checkmarks, introducing Twitter Blue subscriptions, sharing advertising revenue with top users, and reducing the workforce.

The rebranding of Twitter to X has evoked mixed reactions from both platform users and investors. Some have expressed concerns about potential trademark issues, as there are already companies that own the rights to the X logo and name. However, Musk seems undeterred these concerns and is pushing forward with the rebranding efforts.

During a recent interview, Musk referred to the platform as both Twitter and X, causing confusion among users. A poll conducted Benzinga asked Twitter followers how often they refer to the platform as X after the rebranding. The majority of respondents (79.8%) indicated that they never call it X and still refer to it as Twitter. Only a small percentage (4.8%) said they now call it X 100% of the time.

In summary, 91.8% of respondents still primarily call the platform Twitter, while only 8.1% call it X more often. It may take some time for users to become comfortable with the new name.

Overall, it remains to be seen how successful the rebranding of Twitter to X will be. While Musk is a strong advocate for the X name and brand, user adoption will be crucial for its long-term success.