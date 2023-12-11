Is it true Michael Weatherly is coming back to NCIS?

Breaking News: Michael Weatherly Set to Return to NCIS!

In a surprising turn of events, it has been confirmed that Michael Weatherly, the beloved actor who portrayed Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the hit TV show NCIS, is indeed making a comeback to the long-running series. Fans around the world are rejoicing at the news, eagerly anticipating the return of one of their favorite characters.

Rumors of Weatherly’s return had been circulating for months, but it wasn’t until recently that CBS officially announced his comeback. The network has not revealed many details about how Weatherly’s character will be reintroduced, leaving fans speculating about the circumstances surrounding DiNozzo’s return to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

FAQ:

Q: When did Michael Weatherly leave NCIS?

A: Weatherly left NCIS at the end of the thirteenth season, which aired in 2016. His departure left a void in the show that fans have been longing to see filled.

Q: Why did Michael Weatherly leave NCIS?

A: Weatherly decided to leave NCIS to pursue other opportunities, including his own show called “Bull.” He felt it was time to explore new roles and challenges in his acting career.

Q: Will Michael Weatherly’s return be permanent?

A: While the exact details of Weatherly’s return have not been disclosed, it is expected to be a guest appearance rather than a permanent return. However, fans are hopeful that this could potentially lead to more appearances in the future.

Q: When will Michael Weatherly’s return episode air?

A: The airdate for Weatherly’s return episode has not been announced yet. Fans will have to stay tuned for further updates from CBS regarding the specific date.

As fans eagerly await the return of Michael Weatherly to NCIS, the anticipation continues to grow. The show’s producers and writers undoubtedly have something special in store for DiNozzo’s comeback, and viewers can’t wait to see how it all unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development!