Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka: Are They Still Together?

Reports have been swirling about the status of Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka’s relationship. Speculation of a breakup has been fueled the singer’s solo travels for her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour, as well as the couple’s lack of interaction on social media.

While neither Carey nor Tanaka have confirmed or denied the alleged split, fans have noticed a few clues that seem to support the rumors. Tanaka has been noticeably absent from Carey’s concerts, which began in mid-November. In addition, their once frequent posts and photos together on social media have become nonexistent. The last time Tanaka posted a picture with Carey was on her birthday nine months ago.

However, it’s worth noting that Carey and Tanaka still follow each other on Instagram, which adds an air of uncertainty to the situation. Some sources even suggest that it could be a matter of days before the truth about their relationship status is revealed.

As the Christmas season approaches, fans wonder if Tanaka will join Carey on her annual trip to Aspen, Colorado. The holiday getaway has always been a tradition for the singer and her children. If Tanaka accompanies them, it may indicate that the couple is still together. However, if he is absent, it could serve as further evidence of a breakup.

Only time will tell what really happened between Carey and Tanaka. For now, fans eagerly await any updates or statements from the couple themselves. Regardless of the outcome, Carey remains focused on enjoying the festive season with her family and creating cherished holiday memories. Stay tuned for more updates on Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s relationship.