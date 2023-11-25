Is it okay to kiss in Korea?

In South Korea, a country known for its rich cultural heritage and conservative values, public displays of affection (PDA) have long been a topic of debate. While holding hands and hugging are generally accepted, the question of whether it is okay to kiss in Korea remains a subject of curiosity for many foreigners and locals alike.

The Cultural Context

Korea has a strong Confucian influence, which emphasizes respect for elders, modesty, and maintaining harmony within society. As a result, overt displays of affection have traditionally been discouraged in public spaces. However, with the influence of Western culture and the younger generation’s changing attitudes, perceptions towards PDA have gradually evolved.

Changing Attitudes

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in societal acceptance of kissing in Korea. Younger Koreans, particularly those living in urban areas, are more open to public displays of affection compared to previous generations. Kissing in parks, shopping areas, and even on public transportation is becoming increasingly common, especially among couples in their twenties and thirties.

FAQ: Is it okay to kiss in Korea?

Q: Are there any specific places where kissing is considered inappropriate?

A: While attitudes are changing, it is still generally considered inappropriate to engage in passionate kissing in religious sites, traditional palaces, and other culturally significant locations.

Q: How do Koreans view kissing on television or in movies?

A: Kissing scenes in Korean dramas and movies have become more prevalent in recent years. However, they are often portrayed in a more reserved and subtle manner compared to Western media.

Q: Are there any cultural norms or expectations regarding kissing?

A: It is important to be mindful of the people around you. While kissing in public is becoming more accepted, it is still considered polite to be discreet and avoid excessive displays of affection.

In conclusion, the acceptability of kissing in Korea has evolved over time, with younger generations embracing a more liberal attitude towards public displays of affection. However, it is essential to be aware of cultural norms and exercise discretion when engaging in PDA. As with any cultural practice, it is always respectful to consider the context and the comfort of those around you.