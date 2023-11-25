Is it legal to fly with Delta 8 in US?

Is it legal to fly with Delta 8 in the US?

In recent years, Delta 8 THC has gained popularity as a legal alternative to traditional marijuana. However, as the use and distribution of Delta 8 THC continue to grow, questions arise regarding its legality, particularly when it comes to air travel. So, is it legal to fly with Delta 8 in the United States? Let’s delve into the details.

Understanding Delta 8 THC:

Delta 8 THC, short for Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, is a cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. It shares similarities with Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive compound responsible for the “high” associated with marijuana. However, Delta 8 THC is derived from hemp, which contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, making it federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

The Legal Landscape:

While Delta 8 THC is legal on a federal level, its legality varies from state to state. Some states have explicitly banned Delta 8 THC, while others have embraced it as a legal substance. It is crucial to familiarize yourself with the laws of the state you are departing from and arriving at, as well as any states you may have layovers in.

Flying with Delta 8 THC:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is primarily concerned with security threats rather than substances that are legal under federal law. As Delta 8 THC falls within the legal limits, it is generally permissible to fly with it. However, it is essential to note that TSA agents are not specifically trained to differentiate between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC. Therefore, if your Delta 8 THC product resembles marijuana or raises suspicion, it may be subject to further inspection or confiscation.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I bring Delta 8 THC on a domestic flight?

A: Yes, as long as it is legal in both your departure and arrival states.

Q: Can I bring Delta 8 THC on an international flight?

A: It is advisable to check the laws of the destination country, as Delta 8 THC may not be legal everywhere.

Q: How should I pack Delta 8 THC for air travel?

A: It is recommended to keep Delta 8 THC products in their original packaging and place them in a clear, resealable bag for easy inspection.

In conclusion, while Delta 8 THC is legal on a federal level, it is crucial to research and understand the specific laws of the states involved in your air travel. By staying informed and following TSA guidelines, you can navigate air travel with Delta 8 THC confidently and legally.