Is it illegal to put TM on something that isn’t trademarked?

Is it Illegal to Use the TM Symbol on Something That Isn’t Trademarked?

In the world of business and intellectual property, trademarks play a crucial role in protecting a company’s brand identity. Trademarks are symbols, logos, or phrases that distinguish one company’s products or services from those of others. When a trademark is registered with the appropriate authorities, it is typically denoted the ® symbol. However, many businesses also use the TM symbol to indicate that they consider a particular word, phrase, or logo to be their trademark, even if it is not officially registered.

What is the TM symbol?

The TM symbol, standing for “trademark,” is used to indicate that a word, phrase, or logo is being claimed as a trademark a business or individual. Unlike the ® symbol, which can only be used for registered trademarks, the TM symbol can be used without any formal registration process.

Is it illegal to use the TM symbol on something that isn’t trademarked?

No, it is not illegal to use the TM symbol on something that isn’t officially trademarked. The TM symbol serves as a notice to others that the user considers a particular word, phrase, or logo to be their trademark. It is a way of putting others on notice that the user claims exclusive rights to that mark, even if it is not registered.

However, it is important to note that using the TM symbol does not provide the same level of legal protection as a registered trademark. Without registration, the user may have a harder time enforcing their rights in case of infringement or unauthorized use others.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use the TM symbol if my trademark application is pending?

A: Yes, you can use the TM symbol while your trademark application is pending. It serves as a notice to others that you are claiming exclusive rights to that mark, even though it is not yet registered.

Q: Should I use the TM symbol if my trademark is registered?

A: No, once your trademark is registered, you should use the ® symbol instead of the TM symbol. The ® symbol indicates that your trademark is officially registered and provides stronger legal protection.

In conclusion, while it is not illegal to use the TM symbol on something that isn’t trademarked, it is important to understand the limitations of such usage. Registering a trademark provides stronger legal protection and is recommended for businesses seeking to safeguard their brand identity.